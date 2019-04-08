Two adults, four children displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of six has been forced out of their home after a fire in the 800 block of Ashley Caroline Court Monday evening.

The call came in at 6:23 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home in the Deep Creek section of the city six minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire, which started in the kitchen.

Officials say the family was at home at the time of the fire and escaped safely after being alerted by smoke detectors.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging arrangements.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is stressing the importance of working smoke detectors. Authorities say a smoke detector should be inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.

