Public Works prepares Oceanfront for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – As more details about the Something in the Water festival are released, the City of Virginia Beach is doing its part to make sure the Oceanfront area will be ready for the more than 25,000 people expected to attend the event.

On Wednesday, the Something in the Water app began displaying the performance dates for some of the artists playing at the festival.

Friday’s artist list on the Beach Stage includes artists like Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Diplo and Janelle Monae.

Saturday’s list on the Beach Stage includes performances from Pusha T, Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott. Sunday’s list on the Beach Stage has DRAM, Jhene Aiko and Kaytranada. More information about scheduled acts can be found on the app.

While more details are released, crews with Virginia Beach Public Works are doing their part to make sure the beach and Oceanfront are ready.

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach Public Works tells News 3 crews have begun construction on a work area next to Grommet Island Park. They have also began building a berm for the beach stage.

Public Works will be providing more than 150 garbage cans and 40 recycling cans for the event. They will also assist with trash pick-up at some locations during the event.

The three parking lots at Rudee Loop will be closed until Tuesday, April 30. Limited street parking will be available during this time, and public parking will also be available at the 9th Street Garage.

