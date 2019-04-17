Man sentenced for auto shop shooting in Williamsburg

YORK Co., Va. – The Williamsburg man who shot a local auto shop employee was sentenced in court on Wednesday.

Michael Sean Taylor will serve 20 years for all his offenses and has an indefinite supervised probation time after his release.

He was charged with all felonies, so his case was waived to a grand jury. District courts did not have the authority to find him guilty or not.

Taylor racked up a long list of charges for allegedly walking into Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision Repair with three firearms – including two handguns and a shot gun – on July 25.

Court documents state Taylor targeted and shot an employee several times. He then allegedly barricaded himself inside of Ebby’s body shop.