Man arrested in connection with series of business robberies in Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday for a series of robberies in Elizabeth City.

On Monday, officials responded to the Zoom In #1 in the 1200 block of Main Street Ext. for a report of an armed robbery. They say the robber entered the store and handed the clerk a note saying she had 30 seconds to give him the money.

The robber was described as a white man who was wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket with what appeared to be a red hooded sweatshirt underneath. He then left on foot around the back of the business.

During the investigation, he was identified as 23-year-old James Michael Duncan, Jr. of Elizabeth City.

The investigation also involved two other Elizabeth City businesses that had been robbed. On April 12 around 9:31 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken on South Hughes Boulevard in reference to a robbery. Officials say the culprit handed a note demanding money to the cashier and told her to remain calm and proceed as if she were taking a normal order.

The robber was described as a white man about 5’8″ tall with long, brown hair and a patchy beard. He was wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt with blue skinny jeans and a blue bandana around his neck.

He did not show any type of weapon, and no one was injured during the robbery. He then fled on foot towards Harrell Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 14, Elizabeth City Police responded to the McDonald’s on Ehringhaus Street for a report of an armed robbery. Officials say the robber ordered a drink and handed a note to the cashier. When the cashier questioned the note, the man raised his hoodie and pulled out a gun.

The culprit was described as a white man about 5’8″ tall with a bald head and a mustache. He was wearing a grey short-sleeve sweatshirt with khaki cargo shorts and had tattoos covering both his arms.

No one was injured during the incident. The robber then fled on foot towards Harriot Drive with an undisclosed amount of money.

Duncan, Jr. was arrested for one count of Armed Robbery for the Zoom In #1 incident. Elizabeth City Police also obtained warrants for two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for the KFC and McDonald’s robberies.

Duncan, Jr. was processed and placed under a $100,000 secured bond for the charges Elizabeth City Police obtained.

He was also arrested for the following outstanding warrants: Felony Interfere with Electronic Monitor Device and Felony Financial Card Theft. Duncan, Jr. was processed and placed in the Albemarle District Jail under a $160,000 secured bond for these charges.

Download the News 3 app for updates.