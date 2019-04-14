Suspect wanted after Elizabeth City McDonald’s robbed at gunpoint

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday around 11 p.m. in the city.

Officials say a white man that is around 5 foot 8 inches walked into the restaurant located on Ehringhaus Street and ordered a drink before handing a cashier a note demanding money. After the cashier questioned the note, the man pulled out a handgun.

No one was injured during this robbery.

Police say the suspect fled the McDonald’s toward Harriot Drive. They did not release the amount of currency stolen from the restaurant.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252)

335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

