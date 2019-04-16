Catching up with the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Did you know that the chances of winning the St. Jude Dream Home are better than the Virginia Lottery? Only 13,500 tickets are available!

Last year's winner was one of those people who purchased a ticket every year, just to help the kids. He was so surprised to learn that he was the lucky winner.

Ron Phillips saw his 2018 dream home prize for the very first time and joked, asking if he should ring the doorbell. With a few steps the 70-year-old St. Jude Dream Home winner walked into his brand new home.

"It's nice especially when you win it for free," he said.

He's still trying to wrap his head around his good fortune. Phillips has been giving to St. Jude for years, and never in a million years expected to win.

"It's beautiful, its outstanding you can't beat it, its outfitted nice, beautiful fixtures," Phillips said as he toured the home.

Although it took a little while to figure out what he was going to do with the home, Phillips decided to sell it.

Click here for more information on how to buy a ticket for a chance to win the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Virginia Beach.