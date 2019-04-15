Fire blazes at famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

‘It’s just difficult to comprehend’ Norfolk organist recalls performing at Notre Dame Cathedral

NORFOLK, Va. – Despite being thousands of miles away, the loss of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is rippling through Hampton Roads.

Local organist Dr. Stephen Z. Cook has a special connection to the historic building. He has been invited to play at the cathedral on many occasions, the first being in 2007 and his most recent in 2017.

He even had plans to play in 2021 until the building burned to the ground Monday afternoon.

“There are other cathedrals throughout Paris and Europe and England and Germany and Italy, but none captures the heart of the cathedral of Notre Dame,” Cook says.

