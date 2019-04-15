Thousands of customers without power across coastal Virginia, northeastern N.C.

The famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire

Posted 1:40 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, April 15, 2019

The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire Monday, police said.

“Notre Dame Fire in progress,” police said on Twitter. “Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice.”

Images showed a large plume of smoke billowing near its spire.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, with its towers, spire, flying buttresses and stained glass, is considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.

It is one of Paris’ most popular attractions, drawing an estimated 13 million visitors a year.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.