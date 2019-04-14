Brewing company holds fundraiser after Chesapeake woman is killed in train collision

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – MoMac Brewing Company held a fundraiser in honor of a Chesapeake woman who was killed in a train collision accident.

28-year-old Taylor Romanczyk’s died after her car was hit by a train on April 1. The fundraiser was held on Saturday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In Romanczyk’s honor, the fundraiser was held to remember her as a dear friend, co-worker, and ‘fellow craft beer enthusiast’.

“She has impacted so many with her infectious smile, laughter and love,” the fundraising post said.

Redwood Smoke Shack served up their famous BBQ while Tre’ Smith Music was their for entertainment.

A portion of all the proceeds were donated to the Romanczyk family.

