Virginia Beach Police apologize after officer’s offensive Facebook comment stirs controversy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department is apologizing after a comment he made regarding the upcoming Something in the Water festival.

Master Police Officer P. C. Bryant wrote, “I’d like to invite those fine lil chillins to come on down to the beach April 26-28 and run their traps, it’s gonna be a great time!” in the comments of a Facebook post. Something in the Water will be held over that weekend.

The Virginia Beach Police Department released this statement after Bryant’s comment:

“We have investigated the matter and confirmed that Master Police Officer P. C. Bryant was the author of these comments. While we believe this behavior is completely out of character for this officer, we assure everyone that corrective action has been taken, and we are confident there will never be a repeat of this type of behavior from him.

“Although Officer Bryant contends it was not his intention to make comments which would be perceived as offensive or contain racial overtones, he fully realizes how they are being perceived, and he is “mortified” to have brought discredit and embarrassment to himself, the Police Department, and the community.