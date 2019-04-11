Oscar-winning HU alum Ruth Carter to design costumes for ‘Coming to America’ sequel

She’s going from Wakanda to Zamunda.

Hampton University alumna Ruth Carter will design the costumes for the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy classic “Coming to America.” She confirmed the news in an Instagram post, in which she was pictured with Murphy and costar Arsenio Hall as they met for a preliminary fitting.

Naturally, they posed with her Oscar.

Entertainment Weekly reported in January that the sequel was “officially moving forward,” but Hall had not officially been confirmed to reprise his role as Semmi, friend to Murphy’s Prince Akeem of Zamunda. With Carter’s post, Hall’s involvement is now likely official.

“Coming to America” hilariously follows Prince Akeem on his journey to New York City as he searches for his queen to be.

After decades of working as a costume designer in Hollywood, Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design in February for her futuristic take on African fashion in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” which was also nominated for Best Picture this year.

Carter graduated from Hampton University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts in 1982. Nominated twice before, she is the first African American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award (for Spike Lee’s film “Malcolm X” in 1993 and Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” in 1998).

Highly sought-after for her work, Carter has also worked on notable period ensemble films relating to African American history such as “The Butler,” “Selma” and the miniseries “Roots.” She has worked with many of the most notable directors in Hollywood, including Lee, Spielberg, Lee Daniels, Reggie Hudlin and now – although he’s only three movies in – “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

Carter delivered Hampton’s 148th commencement address in May 2018.