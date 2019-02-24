Watch: Hampton University alum Ruth Carter’s impactful Oscar award speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University’s very own Ruth Carter won an Oscar in the 2019 Academy Awards!

Carter won the nomination of Best Costume Design for her creative work in the hit movie ‘Black Panther.’

This is the first-ever Oscar win for a Marvel Studios movie.

With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, she was the first African American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Her authentic work on Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ (1992) and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad’ (1997) has pushed her name apart from others in the industry.

She has also worked on notable period ensemble films relating to African American history such as ‘The Butler,’ ‘Selma’ and ‘Roots.’

Carter was up against The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, and Mary Queen of Scots for the Costume Design Oscar.

In May of 2018 Carter came back to Hampton Roads and delivered the 148th commencement address at Hampton University.