People Taking Action: Long-time dedicated St. Jude volunteer surprised after decades of service!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Inside the beautiful brand new Saint Jude Dream home you will find a spectacular four bedroom home, decorated immaculately and you'll find an amazing volunteer.

Mildred Edwards is one of the greeters you'll see when you come and tour the home on 1505 Barkie Court.

In fact, if you have regularly checked out the homes over the years, you have probably seen Mildred before!

There are several reasons why she's so passionate about her work.

"I have so many family members, for one thing, that have had cancer," She explained. "I had a niece that died with cancer and probably today with the results that Saint Jude has come up with, from the doctors working there and the nurses, she might have lived. So I want to see other children be able to live."

Through her sorority, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, Mildred has volunteered countless hours since the mid 1970s helping Saint. Jude.

For her decades of service, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank!

Within seconds of receiving the award, she knew there was a very important reminder she wanted to share.

"Come and support the kids...kill this cancer!"

You can help take action, buy a ticket for the Saint Jude Dream Home which benefits Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Call now at 1-800- 851-5323 or click here for more information.

