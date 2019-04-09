Making history! UVA fans welcome home their NCAA Champs!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The celebrations have really only begun outside the University of Virginia campus as Cavs fans flock to the local apparel shop to get their Championship gear.

The streets were packed with thousands of students after the exciting win Monday night, they raced out of bars and watch parties to cheer together in the street.

This is the first time in the school’s history that the men’s basketball team has come home victorious in the NCAA final. The die-hard fans want the gear to prove it!

Dozens of shoppers wrap around Mincer’s getting t-shirts, hats and socks for the entire family. News 3 spoke to fans who drove from near and far to shop Tuesday morning before the team comes home Tuesday afternoon.

The Cavaliers are expected to be at the John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday afternoon around 4:45, coming back to see their fans, as champions!

Stay with News 3 for full coverage from inside the arena.