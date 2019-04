COROLLA, N.C. – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund made an announcement about their newest foal on Tuesday.

The organization says that they believe the foal is a girl and was born around the same time as another foal, Renzi, at the end of March.

All the 2019 foals will have ‘R’ names in order to keep track of their birth year. The names will also be in honor of famous wild horse, Roamer, who died of colic.

With that being said, the new foals name is Rosie!