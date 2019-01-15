Corolla Wild Life Fund announces death of famous wild horse

COROLLA, N.C., – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the death of one of their beloved stallions yesterday.

On the morning of December 12, Roamer, a 15-year-old stallion, was showing signs of colic and immediately was given veterinary treatment.

Despite various efforts by the staff to save Roamer, the tear in his gastrointestinal tract led to sepsis, said Executive Director Jo Langone. .

It was less than 24 hours after he first showed signs of colic that they made the difficult decision to let him go.

The loss has been absolutely devastating for the staff and is a great loss for the Corolla herd as well.

However, Roamer’s legacy will live on through the offspring he leaves behind and his legacy as an ambassador for his breed.