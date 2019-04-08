WAHOOWA! UVA fans bring Charlottesville to life hours before NCAA Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The UVA 'Hoos have the best fans! At least that's what UVA students and alumni keep telling News 3 as the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game inches closer.

The University of Virginia Cavaliers made it to the final game by just one point after an intense last-minute foul from an Auburn player on Saturday night.

The John Paul Jones Arena is hosting a major watch party, along with several of the bars and restaurants in town. The fraternity houses are making their own fun, and as the streets shut down at 6 p.m. many people are on foot flooding the streets of downtown Charlottesville.

