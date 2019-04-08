4th Annual Valor Forever 5K run honors fallen Norfolk Police officer Seth Amos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In honor of the many sacrifices made by the men and women in Law Enforcement, the 4th Annual Valor Forever 5K Run/Walk remembers fallen Norfolk Police officer Seth Amos.

Seth Amos was treated at three different hospitals for lung complications. He began complaining of lung problems back on Labor Day of 2018 and things only got worse. He was admitted to the hospital after five trips in 10 days.

After visiting Sentara Leigh, his lungs collapsed and he was rushed to Sentara Norfolk. He succumbed to his lung issues on October 19, 2018.

The run was held at the 17th Street Park to 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue at 9 a.m.

The event welcomed runners and walkers of all ages and anyone that wanted to come out and show support to the Law Enforcement Officers who have serve our cities, states and our country while also raising funds for Law Enforcement United.