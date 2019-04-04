Bellamy Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend heads to court for 2nd degree murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bellamy Gamboa's ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson is in court on Thursday and will face a judge for a murder charge stemming from the disappearance of Gamboa.

Johnson is in court for a preliminary hearing for a 2nd Degree Murder charge he faces for the murder of Gamboa, who went missing in Virginia Beach on July 1, 2018.

Court papers obtained by News 3 say Johnson confessed to police and said he pushed Gamboa down the stairs, fell on top of her and then choked her until she died. Court documents go on to say Johnson then put Gamboa into a bag and brought her body to Chesapeake.

This has been a case that has rocked the community of Hampton Roads.

You may remember several search parties in the area as family and friends looked for Gamboa. All search parties were called off when police arrested and charged Lamont Johnson.

Johnson is the father of Gamboa's twin infants. Although the two were no longer together, Both Gamboa and Johnson did reportedly co-parent and live together up until her murder.

