Man sentenced after abducting Norfolk woman from gas station

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was sentenced on Wednesday after abducting a woman from a gas station on February 20.

26-year-old Malik Fortes will spend one month in prison and five years probation.

Around 2:30 p.m. on February 20, police were called to the Shell gas station in the 500 block of N. Military Highway for a possible abduction. When officers arrived, an employee said a man assaulted a woman and forcibly dragged her into a pickup truck.

Virginia State Police then issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert, also known as an Ashanti Alert, for 24-year-old Norfolk woman Olivia Oliver on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department. The alert was canceled after authorities said she was found safe.

An investigation revealed that Fortes had assaulted and abducted Oliver and fled the area in a black Chevrolet pickup truck. Police found the truck in the 1300 block of Kempsville Road and took Fortes into custody without incident.

Fortes was charged with abduction by force, and the charge was certified to a Norfolk grand jury March 28.