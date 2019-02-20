Ashanti Alert canceled after missing Norfolk woman found safe

NORFOLK, Va. – The Critically Missing Adult Alert, also known as an Ashanti Alert, for a Norfolk woman has been canceled after Virginia State Police say she was found safe.

State Police issued the alert Wednesday night for 24-year-old Olivia Oliver on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department.

At the time, authorities said Oliver was last seen Wednesday at a Shell gas station at 500 N. Military Highway. Her disappearance was said to pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

Police initially identified Malik E. Fortes as a suspect in her disappearance. Authorities said Oliver and Fortes were last seen in a black 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500, with the Virginia license plate UWK-6368.

There is no further information.

