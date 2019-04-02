Woman arrested in connection with sexual assault case involving Newport News police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a 43-year-old woman on Monday in connection with a sexual assault case involving a Newport News Police Department officer.

According to officials, Kristi Lynn Cline faces multiple charges involving a sexual assault complaint that was reported on June 6, 2018, that happened in the 200 block of 26th Street in Newport News. The address and dates the crimes were reported, match those of crimes and charges that Officer Robert Jones of the Newport News Police Department is also being charged with.

Cline faces charges for carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14-years-old, two counts of object sexual penetration, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Police confirmed that these charges are part of the investigation regarding Jones. They did not at this time specifically lay out how the two cases are intertwined.

