Newport News Police officer arrested after charges of past sexual assault against juvenile

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A officer with the Newport News Police Department was arrested and placed on administrative leave in connection with a past sexual assault against a juvenile.

According to Newport News Police, the complaint was reported June 6, 2018. The victim told police that they and the suspect, 46-year-old Robert Jones, were known to each other.

After an investigation by the NNPD Special Victims Unit in conjunction with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, warrants for Jones’ arrest were obtained, and he was arrested Friday without incident.

Jones’ charges include two counts of rape, one count of carnal knowledge, one count of forcible sodomy, four counts of indecent liberties and one count of criminal solicitation.

Jones has been employed by the department since 2007 and is currently assigned to the North Precinct.

This is a developing story.