Police say driver fell asleep at wheel in fatal Kitty Hawk pedestrian crash

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The driver of the truck that killed two and injured a child in the area of NC 12 and Maynard Street fell asleep while driving.

Kitty Hawk Officers determined that the pedestrians were following state law when they were struck from behind by the pickup truck.

The group of six people were walking north on N.C. 12 on the southbound side on the shoulder of the road.

The child was treated and released from The Outer Banks Hospital.

A man and woman were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they died later due to their injuries.

Charges against the driver are currently pending and the identities of those involved have not been released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.