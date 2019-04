KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A truck crashed into pedestrians in the area of NC 12 and Maynard Street on Monday.

One child that was struck had to be transported to the Outer Banks Hospital with minor injuries. The child has since been released.

One man and one woman were transported to Norfolk in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. An investigation for this incident is ongoing.

There are no further details at this time.