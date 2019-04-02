City council to vote on using school buses as transportation for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A big vote is expected in Virginia Beach Tuesday night regarding the Something in the Water festival.

The city council is expected to decide whether or not school buses will be used to transport people during the event later this month.

According to the city’s agenda item, “public safety personnel have made preparations for large numbers of visitors, and much like a holiday weekend, the efficient movement of people will be necessary to maintain public safety and good order.”

The festival has agreed to reimburse the city for all of the costs associated with the school bus agreement. At this time, the city says the estimated cost is $170,984, but the exact amount won’t be known until the completion of the event.

The city’s agenda says bus drivers should only be volunteers and not be required to perform the shifts required for agreement; the inside of the buses be cleaned and inspected at the conclusion of the agreement by a supervisor or third party and that there is a placard that discloses the ongoing video monitoring from the interior bus cameras.

The buses are scheduled to shuttle people from the Dam Neck area along General Booth Boulevard. The festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

Artists like Gwen Stefani, Usher, Snoop Dogg and Diddy will be performing at the event.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller will be at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.