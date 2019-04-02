All Norfolk Sailors in privatized housing encouraged to complete survey

NORFOLK, Va. – All Sailors living in privatized housing are encouraged by the Navy to take an out cycle survey that arose after concerns of the housing conditions.

The survey will be conducted from April 2-30. The intent of the survey is to determine the overall satisfaction of residents living in privatized housing, including health and safety concerns.

Through the survey, Sailors will also be able to note their likes and dislikes with privatized housing, concerns they may have regarding their homes, community and services provided by the privatized housing management companies, as well as overall satisfaction.

All Sailors living in privatized housing are strongly encouraged to participate in the survey.

They will receive a letter that will provide information on how to access the survey from CEL & Associates, Inc., which is an independent third party that will conduct and manage the survey.

What makes the survey unique is that it is being conducted on behalf of the Navy, which is different than past annual surveys that were conducted on behalf of the five companies that provide Navy privatized housing.

In light of recent issues raised by service members and families, the Navy has conducted town hall meetings and walk-throughs where residents volunteer to have their chain of command visit their place of residence.

The Navy is working with housing partners to ensure maintenance and repairs are being conducted and other issues are addressed with their landlord.