‘I constantly feel like I have the flu’ Woman now living with 48 allergies she claims are from military housing

NORFOLK, Va. – Taylor McEachin is sick and tired of being sick and tired! She and her husband, a locally-based Sailor, moved into a Lincoln Military home near Ocean View for about four months before they went on their first vacation.

What they saw when they returned was shocking.

“We came back a few days later and everything was covered in mold: My husband’s boots, uniform, to the collars my dogs wear. It was horrible,” McEachin said.

All of a sudden McEachin knew why she had not been feeling well the last few months. She told News 3 she was always tired and nauseous while living in that house. She went to a doctor, who referred her to an allergist.

McEachin said she lived her entire life without allergies and now she has 48; 47 of them are inhalants. Her doctor told her, unfortunately, this is not the first time they have seen these issues in people coming from military housing situations.

“She said your body builds up immunities, but when you’re exposed to that much mold your body starts trying to fight off these immunities. Eventually it all pours out like a waterfall,” said McEachin.

The family took out a loan and moved out. They had to throw away all their furniture, household items, clothes, shoes and electronics as mold was also growing inside their TV. She said even in their new home, her allergies act up as her body is still trying to recover from the hazardous situation it was in.

McEachin has friends who still live in military housing, and some of them are combating a mice or cockroach problem. The worry, of course, is for the youngest members of our society.

Related: Rep. Luria helping lead bipartisan legislation on improving military housing

“I’m literally getting goosebumps thinking about it. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we had kids,” said McEachin.

Local lawmakers just introduced an amendment to the budget that would reserve funds for military families living in hazardous conditions. The full release is available here.

News 3 reached out to Lincoln Homes but has not gotten a response.