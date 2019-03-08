Sen. Kaine set to visit military housing in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Senator Kaine's tour to visit military families is expected to start around 12:45 Friday afternoon at Naval Station Norfolk.

He’s expected to talk to residents about their experiences with privatized military housing. The visit follows a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing where military families described horrific conditions in their homes – including lead and mold – on bases across the country.

During a nearly three hour Senate hearing Thursday morning, Senator Kaine had some tough questions for the military panel when it comes to the housing conditions that have affected so many families including in Hampton Roads. At one point, Senator Kaine even suggested having code compliance officers come to military bases a couple of times a year.

“Base commanders might work with them to do spot audits on a number of communities. Code offices would be thrilled to help you with something like this," said Senator Kaine.

During Thursday’s hearing, Senator Kaine also said the housing companies must improve but he says it’s the military that must solve this problem.

For more local and national military stories, click here.