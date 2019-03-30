The Locker Room Show | March 29

In a late night edition of The Locker Room Show, Wink & Mitch discuss the result of the Virginia Tech vs. Duke thriller that ended with the Blue Devils surviving and advancing yet again.

Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We hear from the Hokies & Blue Devils at the podium moments after the game concludes, plus we go out to Louisville where Mitch caught up with a UVA fan who remembers the last time the Cavaliers made it to the Final Four.

News 3, your home for March Madness, will have continuing coverage of both Virginia & Duke's run towards a Final Four on Saturday and Sunday.

