Bedeviled inside the Beltway: Duke storms back, eliminates Virginia Tech in Sweet 16

Posted 12:00 am, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, March 30, 2019

Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – Tech danced a Big Dance with the Devils…but couldn’t last.

The final score was 75-73.

Friday, Virginia Tech (26-and-9) out-dueled Duke (32-and-5) for one half, but couldn’t hang on. Duke, the tournament’s number one overall seed, stormed back from a 38-34 halftime deficit to eliminate the Hokies and advance to the Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils face Michigan State Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC for the right to reach the Final Four.

Head coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies shouts against the Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech’s season, the best in school history with a program-high 26 wins, ends. Meantime, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 97 NCAA Tournament wins are not only more than any other coach in history, they are more than all but five teams and eight conferences all-time in NCAA play.

