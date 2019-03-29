Virginia Beach looking to change dog leash law

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On April 10, the Virginia Beach Police Department will host a community forum on a proposed change to its leash law.

Right now, City Code Section 6.5 allows dogs to be off-leash on the resort beach before Memorial Day weekend and after Labor Day weekend as long as they are under their owner’s control.

Animal Control is looking to update city code to require all dogs be leashed on City beaches at all times.

The April 10 meeting will be used as part of the Virginia Beach City Council’s consideration.

Virginia Beach Animal Control reports that in 2017, there were 18 incidents where dogs attacked people or other dogs, leading to bleeding.

We’re told 14 of those involved dogs off-leash.

Just last year, Animal Control said there were 11 attacks involving off-leash dogs.

Two unleashed dogs attacked and killed a small on-leash dog near 55th Street last year as well.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy on Integrity Way.