14-year-old charged with homicide of 4-year-old boy in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 4-year-old boy, according to Norfolk Police.

New court documents reveal disturbing details.

Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of 4-year-old Larkin Carr as a homicide. The cause of the child's death was previously undetermined.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Sangamon Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child around 7 p.m. on November 12, 2018.

The mother of the 14-year-old, Catherine Seals, has been in custody since January after being charged with child abuse and neglect.

Documents say the 14-year-old was home with the victim the day of the incident and called his mother when the victim wasn’t responsive.

Larkin's mother, Tracey Quinones, said her two sons were living with their father and Seals.

Records indicate that Seals rode in the ambulance with the victim on the way to the hospital.

They say a detective noted that Larkin allegedly had an uncountable number of small bruises over the entirety of his body, as well as bruising on his stomach.

Seals allegedly told authorities that Larkin had been ill and became unresponsive while left at home in the care of her teenage son. She told them she was out with the child’s father when the incident happened.

Court records indicate that the little boy's father stated that there had been a previous incident of suspected abuse involving the 14-year-old boy. Records say on September 23, Larkin and his 3-year-old brother were home alone with the teen when they both sustained serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Quinones said Larkin was caring, loved to play outside and was determined to learn.

"It makes me angry," said Quinones. "I’m glad now that I know what actually happened to my son."

Seals and her son are being held in jail without bond in connection with the child’s death.

Seals has a court hearing on April 1.