Two explosive devices found inside vehicle in James City Co., suspect arrested

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Fire and Police found two explosive devices, one complete and one incomplete, in the trunk of a vehicle on Monday.

The devices were found in the Mirror Lakes subdivision.

The Bomb Disposal Unit from Newport News Fire Department disarmed both devices without any issues. There was no danger to any people or property in the area.

The occupant of the residence was taken into custody and James City County Fire Marshals have filed charges as a result of their investigation.

Adam Helms of the 200 block of Loch Haven Drive has been charged with felony manufacturing an explosive device and misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

He is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The Fire Marshal’s office is coordinating with federal authorities on the investigation.