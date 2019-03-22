Possible explosive device found in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Fire Department and James City County Police Department responded to a report of a possible explosive device Friday afternoon.

According to the city, the device was located in a vehicle in the Mirror Lakes subdivision. Newport News Fire Department’s Bomb Disposal Unit is on-scene and will disarm the device if warranted.

The city said that the area has been cordoned off, and there is no danger to any people or homes in the area.

The James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.