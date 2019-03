NORFOLK, Va. – A man convicted of a 2015 homicide learned Friday he will spend 10 years behind bars for the crime.

Appearing in Norfolk Circuit Court, 59-year-old Daryl Blaine Smith was sentenced to an active prison sentence of 10 years on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

He was convicted in July 2018 by a jury during a three-day trial. The jury recommended a 10-year sentence for the conviction, and Friday the judge imposed the jury’s recommended sentence.

Smith was charged after the victim, 51-year-old Andre Livingston, was found stabbed to death in the 900 block of Rugby Street in December 2015. Officers were called to Livingston’s home after family members were unable to get in contact with him.

Livingston’s death was the city’s 30th homicide that year.

Download the News 3 app for updates.