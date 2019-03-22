Man sentenced to nearly 2 years behind bars for fatal Norfolk DUI crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A man responsible for a fatal DUI crash that killed a pedestrian in July 2018 will spend nearly two years behind bars.

51-year-old James Earl Thompson pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court Thursday to one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, one count of Driving While Intoxicated (DUI) and one count of Driving While Licensed Revoked Third or Subsequent Offense within 10 years. Per the plea agreement, he was then sentenced to an active prison sentence of one year and 10 months for the convictions.

At 10:40 p.m. on July 18, 2018, Thompson was driving his Dodge Caravan in the 800 block of N. Military Highway when he hit 39-year-old Jonathan Justice of Florida, who was trying to cross the street.

First responders arrived to find Justice lying in the road unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson stayed at the scene until investigators arrived. He was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Thompson was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Suspended.

