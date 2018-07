NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the 800 block of N. Military Highway late Wednesday evening.

Officials said the crash happened around 11 p.m. and that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly involved stayed at the scene until investigators arrived.

Details on how or what caused the man to be hit have not been shared and police are still investigating.

