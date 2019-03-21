Hampton Roads Ollie’s Bargain Outlets hold markdown sale on wedding dresses, formal wear

HAMPTON ROADS – Hampton Roads-area Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores are holding their first-ever wedding and formal dress sale event, selling wedding, formal, prom and bridesmaids dresses at steep discounts.

According to Ollie’s, all wedding dresses regularly priced at $2,500 and below will be on sale for $199.99. All wedding dresses priced above $2,500 will be on sale for $299.99.

Formal, bridesmaids and prom dresses will be priced at $39.99.

The event starts Thursday at 9 a.m. and will last through Monday, March 25. Ollie’s said in a release that all dresses are brand new, with original price tags up to $6,000.

Ollie’s reminds customers that there are no fitting rooms available in its stores, and recommends that those looking to try on dresses wear a tank top or sports bra and leggings or gym shorts to try on dresses. The return and exchange policy for dresses will be three days from the date of purchase.

Ollie’s stores are located in Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.