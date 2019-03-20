× Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer delivers first State of the City Address

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mayor Bobby Dyer is delivering his first State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon.

He will make his marks in front of a Hampton Roads Chamber luncheon at the Convention Center beginning at around 12:25 pm.

Dyer is expected to discuss highlights about what’s going on in the city as well as challenges.

Currently, the city is in the midst of getting ready for the first Something in the Water Festival to be held during College Beach Weekend. In addition, plans continue to construct a surf park at the old Dome Site, as well as other development projects.

