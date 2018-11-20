× Bobby Dyer to be sworn-in as Virginia Beach mayor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bobby Dyer will be sworn-in a mayor on Tuesday afternoon.

Dyer defeated Ben Davenport on Election Day in the special election to replace former Mayor Will Sessoms. Dyer will serve through 2020 when the mayor’s seat will be up for election again.

Dyer, who was a fourth term city councilman for the Centerville District, will be stepping down from his city council seat to become mayor. Sabrina Wooten won the race to serve out the remainder of the term. She will also be sworn-in on Tuesday.

