At least one Virginia Beach City Council race heading for recount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three city council races remain very close and at least one is now heading for a recount, News 3 has learned.

Brad Martin trails the incumbent Louis Jones by about 500 votes, or right around .35 percent of the vote. Martin tells News 3 he is planning to call for a recount once the results are certified. The registrar's office is finalizing the certification, and that is expected to happen on Tuesday evening.

"We're a little on the short end of that right now, but as I said we just want to make sure that the votes were counted accurately," Martin said.

Under state law, candidates can request recounts if the difference in votes is under 1 percent. If it's under .5 percent, the localities cover the cost of doing the recount.

An attorney for Jones, Gary Byler, says Martin is welcome to ask for a recount, but doesn't expect the results to change. "Virginia Beach ain't Broward County [Florida]," Byler said. "Mayor Jones has every confidence that this vote is going to stay the way it is."

It's also very close in the at-large race. Dee Oliver is down by around 350 votes, or .15 percent of the vote. Oliver tells News 3 she hasn't made a final decision on her next steps, but is leaving all options open.

The closest race is in the Beach district where David Nygaard leads incumbent John Uhrin by about 200 votes. Uhrin has stayed quiet about his plans so far.