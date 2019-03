It’s a boy!

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Adam Sethre, a U.S. Navy Sailor on the Norfolk-based USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), learned Monday he is having a son after his wife and shipmates coordinated a surprise gender reveal aboard the ship.

It's a boy! 👶 A #USNavy Sailor reacts to the news that he will have a son after his wife coordinated with his shipmates to plan a surprise gender reveal aboard #USSKearsarge. pic.twitter.com/mn9pp9LeGv — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 18, 2019

Sethe was one of the more than 4,500 Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship when it deployed from Naval Station Norfolk in December.

Congratulations to the happy couple!