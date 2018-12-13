Over 4,500 Sailors to deploy days before Christmas

NORFOLK, Va. – There are over 4,500 Sailors and Marines serving in the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) that will deploy, Dec. 17.

A scheduled seven-month deployment is being conducted by The Navy-Marine Corps team in support of maritime security operations, crisis response and theater security cooperation, while a forward naval presence will be provided in Europe and the Middle East, the Navy announced.

The Kearsarge ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), the dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 2 and FST 8, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, components of Naval Beach Group 2 and the embarked staff of Amphibious Squadron 6.

Roughly 2,500 Marines and Sailors comprise the 22nd MEU and includes a command element, ground combat element, aviation combat element and logistics combat element.

Kearsarge and Arlington are homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and Fort McHenry is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The 22nd MEU is stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

On December 16 nearly 6,500 Sailors ended their deployment in the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). They will be returning from deployment across the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, the Navy said.