Nearly 6,500 Sailors to return from deployment ahead of the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. – Home for the holidays has an extra special meaning for some 6,500 Sailors.

Service men and women from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on December 16.

This is after an eight-month deployment across the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, the Navy said.

Returning units of HSTCSG include flagship USS Harry S. Truman, commanded by Capt. Nick Dienna; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1); guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron Two Eight (DESRON 28), including USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

The Navy said HSTCSG deployed April 11 as part of the ongoing rotation of forward deployed forces to support maritime security operations and operate in international waters across the globe.

Several other units returned to Norfolk in mid-July for a working port visit and they were here until late August. They then departed to continue their deployment.

HSTCSG’s ships and aircraft conducted missions including forward naval presence, maritime security operations, and theater security cooperation and participation in numerous bilateral and multilateral operations and exercises to include exercises Lightning Handshake 2018, Baltic Operations 2018 and Trident Juncture 2018, according to the Navy.