How a school project is bridging the gap between students and veterans in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. - A local high school is bringing history outside of the classroom.

During a year-long project, students at Poquoson High School "adopt" a veteran. The goal is to bridge the gap and build relationships while teaching students the significance of veteran's sacrifices.

For the year, the dynamic student-veteran duo do everything together.

They go to football games, local parades and even share holidays. While they're participating in these fun activities, the pair is expected to get to know each other.

The students interview their assigned veteran and create a written, video and map history of their veteran's journey through military service and his or her impact on world events that the students learn about in the classroom.

Navy Veteran Sam Stevens said, "In every case when we've gotten together, they've made me feel like I was important."

The group also takes a trip to Washington, D.C., where they visit all the monuments pertinent to their veteran partner.

"I actually realized, 'Woah, they're real people, not just names a wall,' and that brought it to life for me," said 11th grader Hannah Oates.

Since the project began in 2018, the number of veterans who signed up this year nearly doubled, so that just goes to show how strong the relationships being built are.

"It has been so rewarding as a teacher to see these kids just honor their veterans and honor the living history they have," said teacher and founder of the Poquoson Veterans Project, Becky Morrison.

