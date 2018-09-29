Poquoson football game supports community veterans project

POQUOSON, Va. – Friday night lights brought more than just two local high school football teams together, it also brought out local veterans among their community to honor the sacrifices they made once upon a time.

At Poquoson High School’s home win over Warhill High School in Williamsburg, the community honored members of the Poquoson Veterans Project.

According to the Poquoson Veterans Project’s website, the goal of the project is to bridge the gap and build relationships between the high school students and their veterans, while educating both the students and the community of the significance of these and all veterans’ sacrifices.

The starter of the Poquoson Veterans Project’s is Becky Morrison, an 11th grade U.S. history teacher at Poquoson High School.

As part of the project, Morrison’s Advanced Placement United States History students are paired with American military veterans, whereby students “adopt” a veteran. The students interview their assigned veteran and create a written, video, and map history of their veteran’s journey through military service and his or her impact on world events that the students learn about in the classroom, according to Poquoson Veterans Project.

