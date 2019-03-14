Guy’s gigantic game lifts Virginia past NC State in ACC Tournament-opening win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There would be no hangover from the last time Virginia was a No. 1 seed in the Spectrum Center. A year ago, the Cavaliers lost as a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte.

Kyle Guy celebrates an And-one. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This year for the ACC Tournament, the ‘Hoos made sure there were no repeats, beating North Carolina State 76-56 .

Kyle Guy led UVA with a game-high 29 points. Jack Salt, not known for his scoring, followed Guy up with 18 points (7-of-8 shooting) and six rebounds. Ty Jerome had 10 assists.

The Cavaliers will play the winner of the Virginia Tech vs. Florida State game Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinal. You can watch all of the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on WGNT 27.

