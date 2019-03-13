Suspect arrested in Portsmouth hit and run case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Sergio Watson has been arrested on March 4 in connection with a hit and run in Portsmouth that happened in late February and left one man seriously injured.

Sergio Watson.

According to officials, Watson will be in court on April 24, 2019, and faces a charge for Failure to Stop and Driving with a suspended license.

The victim Andre Johnson, is still in the hospital but making progress, added officials.

On February 23 dispatch received a 911 call requesting police and medical assistance for a man who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of High Street and Jamestown Avenue. When crews arrived, they found Johnson suffering from serious injuries.

