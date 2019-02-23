Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run crash late Friday evening.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call requesting police and medical assistance for a man who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of High Street and Jamestown Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and remains hospitalized.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle is possible a 2013-2016 medium blue metallic-colored Nissan Altima. Investigators believe it was traveling east on High Street and continued to travel east when it fled the scene.

The vehicle will also have apparent damage to the driver’s side bumper, with noticeable damage to the driver’s side mirror, whose plastic cover is missing.

At this time, no additional information is available and the investigation into this crash is still ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this crash, take action and call traffic unit investigators Monell or Misiewicz at (757) 393-8013 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.